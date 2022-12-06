Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville

Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road.
Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville.

Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road.

The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

Aware Recovery Care was founded in 2011 and served a number of states such as Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and more before the new Kentucky center opened.

According to the center, 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman discussed the future of Kentuckians struggling with addiction at Tuesday’s event.

“Our children are looking at a bright future that’s full of possibility, but we have to do whatever it takes to make sure that those kids grow up happy, healthy and safe so that they can have the future they deserve,” Coleman said. “The one we are working so hard to build right here in Kentucky.”

For more information on Aware Recovery Care, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?

Latest News

Jefferson County Public Schools staff offered support at two schools of the young girls who...
JCPS offers support following murder-suicide in Valley Station
A Christmas light display in Murrells Inlet is being recognized as one of the best in the nation.
Staying safe while decorating this holiday season
Neha Vyas, MD, family medicine physician with Cleveland Clinic, shares which ones are best to...
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home
tissue box
The do’s and don’ts of treating colds at home