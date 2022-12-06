New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A new recovery center to help struggling adults in Kentucky with alcohol and substance abuse has opened in Louisville.

Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road.

The center said it will provide in-home treatment for adults struggling with alcohol and substance abuse.

Aware Recovery Care was founded in 2011 and served a number of states such as Indiana, Ohio, Virginia, Florida and more before the new Kentucky center opened.

According to the center, 2,250 Kentuckians died from drug overdoses in 2021, a 14.5% increase compared to the previous year.

Lieutenant Governor Jacqueline Coleman discussed the future of Kentuckians struggling with addiction at Tuesday’s event.

“Our children are looking at a bright future that’s full of possibility, but we have to do whatever it takes to make sure that those kids grow up happy, healthy and safe so that they can have the future they deserve,” Coleman said. “The one we are working so hard to build right here in Kentucky.”

For more information on Aware Recovery Care, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.