North Hardin High School to head to Washington DC as part of Fourth of July parade

Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on...
Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 5, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ELIZABETHTOWN, Ky. (WAVE) - The North Hardin High School Band has been selected to participate at the National Independence Day Parade in Washington D.C.

Students within the band were surprised with the announcement at North Hardin High School on Monday evening.

The parade takes place on Constitution Avenue in D.C. every Fourth of July holiday before thousands of people.

Bands are invited based on recommendations from each state’s Governor’s office, according to a release.

Gov. Andy Beshear wrote a letter to NHHS Director of Bands Kelsey Dunn celebrating their selection in the national parade.

“Your participation in the event illustrates not only your musical ability but also your perseverance and dedication to reaching your goals,” Beshear wrote. “The great commitment required from each member of your team is recognized and appreciated, and will be enjoyed by all who watch your performance on Independence Day.”

Students said they were excited to take part in the national event.

“I’m pretty excited, this sounds amazing,” Ashay Witherspoon, a ninth grade flutist said. “It’s gonna be exhilarating, it’s just gonna be out of this world.”

The band is looking to raise funds ahead of their trip to Washington D.C. To donate, click or tap here.

