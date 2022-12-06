Official Kentucky Derby 2023 artwork unveiled

Contact Troubleshooters
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Churchill Downs Racetrack has unveiled the official art of the 2023 Kentucky Derby on Tuesday.

The “Official Art of the Kentucky Derby” was created by renowned international artist Romero Britto. Churchill Downs said the artwork highlight’s Britto’s approach of mixing bright colors with unique patterns.

“The Kentucky Derby has such a rich history, and we are thrilled to collaborate with Romero Britto to commemorate the 149th running with artwork that brings a modern perspective to our longstanding tradition,” Casey C. Ramage, VP of Marketing and Partnerships at Churchill Downs said in a release.

Britto will also be attending the 149th Kentucky Derby and will be participating in some of the week’s festivities including sitting on the judging panel for the Longines Kentucky Oaks Fashion Contest.

“I’m honored to partner with Churchill Downs to unveil the official art of this year’s Kentucky Derby and celebrate this spectacular occasion,” Britto said.

The artwork will be seen on the official 2023 Kentucky Derby and Kentucky Oaks racing programs and other various merchandise.

Limited edition prints of the artwork are also available for purchase at the Kentucky Derby Store.

