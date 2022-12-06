Contact Troubleshooters
Officials: Family Dollar customer who shot suspected robber charged

Police say a man shot and killed a suspected robber who was fighting with two Family Dollar workers. He is now facing a murder charge. (WFAA via CNN)
By WFAA Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:31 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
DALLAS (WFAA) - A Texas man who shot and killed another man suspected of stealing from a Family Dollar store faces a murder charge in the case, according to officials.

Police say 47-year-old Kevin Jackson Sr. shot and killed a man who was fighting with two female store workers last Tuesday night at a Family Dollar store in Dallas. He is now facing a murder charge.

The fight happened when the man, who has not been publicly identified, was confronted by store employees over items he was allegedly trying to steal, according to police.

Court documents show the man began to curse and strike one of the women multiple times with his fists. The other employee sprayed the man with mace, trying to get him to leave. All three began scuffling behind the register.

The commotion got the attention of Jackson, a customer who walked in the store. Court documents say he pulled out his gun and said “move” to the group before firing a single shot at the suspected robber.

Jackson told police he feared for the workers’ safety.

Police say surveillance video shows the man running toward the door before Jackson fired the gun. Court documents went on to say the women were not near the man when Jackson shot and killed him.

Billy Clark, a Dallas criminal defense attorney with no connection to the case, says the state will have to consider Jackson’s intent. The castle doctrine, or self-defense of others statute, may come into play.

“Whenever you have someone that is alleging that the only reason why they acted was because of this other person that was causing some kind of assault… then the person would have the justification under the law to step in and help alleviate that threat,” Clark said.

Copyright 2022 WFAA via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

