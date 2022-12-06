Oldham County police seeking witnesses in deadly crash killing 17-year-old on I-71

LAGRANGE, Ky. (WAVE) - Police are searching for more information in a crash on I-71 South that killed a 17-year-old late Friday night.

The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office previously confirmed Ayden Altman from LaGrange, died due to blunt force injuries in connection to a crash involving a semi truck on the interstate.

Oldham County Police responded to the crash around 11:45 p.m. on Friday, determining there was an initial single-vehicle crash before a pedestrian was struck in a second crash.

Early investigation revealed a black Chevrolet, driven by Altman, had lost control and struck a rock embankment before coming to a rest in the left lane of I-71 South.

Altman and another passenger in the Chevrolet were not hurt. Police said they both left the vehicle since it was in the middle of the roadway.

Both individuals were standing in the median when a semi swerved off the road into the median to avoid the wrecked Chevrolet.

Police said the passenger was able to move and avoid the truck, but Altman was struck by the semi in the median.

The driver of the semi steered back onto I-71 and continued driving.

Altman was taken to University of Louisville Hospital and was later pronounced dead.

Officers have been unable to locate the semi involved in the crash.

Anyone with any information or who may have been driving on I-71 in Oldham County Friday night into Saturday morning between 11:45 p.m. and 1 a.m. is asked to call Oldham County Police at (502) 222-1300 ext. 7350.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.