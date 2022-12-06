Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Police: Fla. retiree fatally shoots 81-year-old neighbors after laundry room dispute

Authorities said tensions between neighbors in Florida led to fatal gunfire. (Source: WPBF, MARTIN COUNTY SHERIFFS OFFICE, CNN)
By WPBF staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 5:26 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STUART, Fla. (WPBF) – Authorities said tensions between elderly residents in Stuart, Florida, eventually led to fatal gunfire.

It all started over an open laundry room door, according to the arrest affidavit.

The affidavit says 75-year-old Hugh Hootman told detectives his downstairs neighbor, 81-year-old Henry Wallace, recently yelled at Hootman’s wife for leaving the shared laundry room door open, and when he saw Wallace at the mailbox Saturday, Hootman told Wallace he needed to apologize.

Hootman told detectives that when Wallace tried to push past him without apologizing, he lost his temper, pulled out his gun and shot Wallace several times.

When Henry Wallace’s wife, Ginger Wallace, ran outside yelling, Hootman said he shot her twice, according to police.

Witness Kathy Barger said she was outside when she heard Ginger Wallace scream as she opened her door and realized her husband had been shot.

“I heard her, yell, ‘Oh, no, no,’” Barger said. “And then she screamed and then she was silent. That’ll stay with me all my days.”

Next-door neighbor Raymond Boze said he heard the shots and opened the door to see a shocked mailman calling 911.

Deputies said Hootman went upstairs to tell his wife, “Call the police, I just shot Henry and Ginger.”

Hootman’s wife told a 911 dispatcher: “My husband just shot two people and I believe he killed them.”

Hootman’s wife added: “The neighbor downstairs just the other day shouted at me and swore at me regarding the washer and dryer.”

The SWAT team arrived and took Hugh Hootman into custody.

According to detectives, Hootman said: “So sorry. I wish I could take it back.”

Copyright 2022 WPBF via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?

Latest News

Pete Buttigieg will highlight critical components of shipping operations, especially during...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits UPS Worldport
Donate by calling (502) 571-3333 or visiting SalvationArmyLouisville.org.
Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas - 5:00
Louisville Parks and Recreation 2023 golf passes available for purchase
Members of a team of archaeologists study a wooden structure in the sand, Tuesday, Dec. 6,...
Florida beach erosion uncovers wooden ship from 1800s
FILE - Jack Smith, the Department of Justice's chief of the Public Integrity Section, poses for...
DOJ subpoenas state election officials for Trump documents