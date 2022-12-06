Police: Man killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a man was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

An adult man was found in the location who had been shot multiple times. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.