Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon raises over $100k to help families in need this Christmas

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Each year, WAVE News partners with the Salvation Army to promote and volunteer for Angel Tree.

The program provides toys, clothing and food to families in need each Christmas.

This year, nearly 11,000 children were registered from Louisville, Southern Indiana and Elizabethtown.

Tuesday’s Angel-a-Thon goal was to raise $150,000.

By the end of the day, the WAVE News Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon raised $151,245, helping all 11,000 children in need.

To donate, visit SalvationArmyLouisville.org .

