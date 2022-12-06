Contact Troubleshooters
SantaCon celebration brings together dozens of Santas in Louisville

Top Things to do in Cincinnati This Weekend: December 12 – December 15
The celebration of all things Santa Claus is returning to Louisville for loads of holiday fun.(tcw-wxix)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 6:07 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The celebration of all things Santa Claus is returning to Louisville for loads of holiday fun.

The 11th Annual SantaCon in Louisville is happening on Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to midnight, according to convention organizers.

SantaCon gathers dozens of people dressed in Santa Claus attire to parade down Louisville streets and spread holiday cheer, all leading to a big North Pole Extravaganza party.

Guests who wish to participate in the fun are asked to purchase a SantaCon Louisville wristband, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack.

The starting point for SantaCon will be announced on Dec. 9. The North Pole Extravaganza will begin at 7 p.m. at Vernon Lanes on Story Avenue.

For more information on SantaCon, visit the website and follow SantaCon’s Facebook page for updates.

