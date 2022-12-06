SantaCon celebration brings together dozens of Santas in Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The celebration of all things Santa Claus is returning to Louisville for loads of holiday fun.
The 11th Annual SantaCon in Louisville is happening on Dec. 10 from 2 p.m. to midnight, according to convention organizers.
SantaCon gathers dozens of people dressed in Santa Claus attire to parade down Louisville streets and spread holiday cheer, all leading to a big North Pole Extravaganza party.
Guests who wish to participate in the fun are asked to purchase a SantaCon Louisville wristband, with proceeds benefiting local nonprofit Blessings in a Backpack.
The starting point for SantaCon will be announced on Dec. 9. The North Pole Extravaganza will begin at 7 p.m. at Vernon Lanes on Story Avenue.
For more information on SantaCon, visit the website and follow SantaCon’s Facebook page for updates.
Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.