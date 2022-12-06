Contact Troubleshooters
Sec. Buttigieg visiting UPS Worldport

\(WAVE 3 News)
By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:26 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is currently in Louisville for a UPS Worldport visit.

The transportation secretary will highlight critical components of shipping operations, especially during the holiday season.

The Worldport hub is UPS’ largest air facility. It processes an average of 1.6 million packages a day using 155 miles of conveyors, according to UPS. During the peak holiday season, workers see up to five million packages a day.

Details on Buttigieg’s visit will be updated in this story and on WAVE News.

