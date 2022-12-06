Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

No wintry weather this week. Just more fog, passing showers and eventually, some passing thunderstorms. While the lighter rainfall will be the most common for WAVE Country, there will be spikes of heavier rain that can call tonight and again Thursday.

Another active setup next week that looks to get some colder air involved in it and therefore a likely change to wintry topics is coming our way.

Be patient BOTS’ fans!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach
Following the departure of Scott Satterfield, the University of Louisville has named former...
Deion Branch named UofL football program’s interim coach

Latest News

Chelynda L. Howlett was arrested two months after a man was found shot to death inside a hotel...
Arrest made after Louisville man found shot to death back in 2021
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6
\
Sec. Buttigieg visiting UPS Worldport
Louisville, Ky. skyline on a cloudy day.
FORECAST: Gloomy, wet, mild weather ahead