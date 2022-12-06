SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

No wintry weather this week. Just more fog, passing showers and eventually, some passing thunderstorms. While the lighter rainfall will be the most common for WAVE Country, there will be spikes of heavier rain that can call tonight and again Thursday.

Another active setup next week that looks to get some colder air involved in it and therefore a likely change to wintry topics is coming our way.

Be patient BOTS’ fans!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.