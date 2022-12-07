10-year old Bardstown boy saves grandmother who caught fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A story of bravery and quick thinking.

When Bardstown firefighters were called out for a fire on Saturday, they were surprised what they found once they got there.

A 10-year-old boy flagged them down and directed them where they needed to go.

Alistair Leger was staying with his grandmother over the weekend when they both experienced a scare. The 80-year-old, who was smoking a cigarette next to an oxygen tank, caught on fire.

Leger quickly started patting his grandmother down and pouring water on her, trying to put out the flames on both her and the chair she was sitting in.

Once he knew the flames were out, he immediately picked up the phone and called 911.

“They were watching movies and accidents happen every day,” Megan Leger, Alistair’s mother, said. “She dropped her cigarette, and I was at work, but he handled it like a big kid.”

“She was on fire,” Alistair said. “I got all the fire out, but I was really scared also.”

Alistair was waiting on the sidewalk for firefighters, directing them to his grandmother. She suffered severe burns to her hands and face and is still in the hospital as of Tuesday night.

He suffered minor burns on his neck too, but thanks to his quick thinking and bravery, his grandmother’s life and home were saved.

Firefighters said it was amazing to see such bravery and calmness from a 10-year-old.

Bardstown Fire Fepartment will be giving him a plaque at his school next week.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.