Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Arkansas teen elected youngest Black mayor in US

FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.
FILE - Jaylen Smith, 18, was elected as the mayor of Earle, Arkansas.(Action News 5)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EARLE, Ark. (WMC/Gray News) - A teen in Arkansas was voted in to become the youngest Black mayor in America on Tuesday night.

Jaylen Smith graduated from Earle High School in May of 2022. Now, at just 18 years old, he’s the mayor-elect of Earle.

He shared the news on social media, saying: “It’s time to build a better chapter of Earle, Arkansas.”

“I have what it takes as a first comer,” Smith told WMC in August. “I want to get a lot done at this amount of time. I want to do what it takes to better the city of Earle, Arkansas.”

Ark. teen hopes to become youngest Black mayor in U.S.

Smith says he plans to focus on public safety, housing, and building a grocery store in town.

Copyright 2022 WMC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Las Vegas police said a woman shot and killed a man who attempted to carjack her.
Woman shoots, kills alleged carjacking suspect with his own gun, police say
In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said the district’s...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring
FILE - Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, speaks during a reception to...
Emhoff: ‘I’m in pain right now’ over rising antisemitism
A NuLu restaurant and bar announced it will be permanently closing its doors over the weekend.
Louisville-area restaurant Everyday Kitchen closing this weekend
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot