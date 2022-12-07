Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said the district’s Bardstown Road redesign project is taking longer than expected.

District 8 representative Megan Metcalf said work will continue through the winter due to weather and supply chain shortages.

“I would just ask that people have a little bit of patience while the state of Kentucky finishes their project,” Metcalf said.

They hope construction will finish by April 2023, with Metro’s goal to make the area safer.

A new crosswalk will also be added at Bardstown and Morton.

Metcalf said in order for the new crosswalk to be installed at Bardstown and Morton, temperatures have to be above 50 degrees.

“There are also some bump outs that keep drivers from doing more dangerous moves, like driving into the parking lane around somebody that is turning,” Metcalf said.

“It should actually encourage folks to be walking down Bardstown Road,” Metcalf added. “It’s going to have more shade. It’s going to look prettier. There’s not going to be so much concrete.”

The newsletter states existing crosswalks will be repainted and will have push-activated lights. More trees and landscaping will be added to curb extensions.

The curb extensions will stop from parking within 30 feet of an intersection, increase parking visibility, and add green space.

Metro said one of the first things you’ll notice while construction continues are the trees planted.

