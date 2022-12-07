Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A barn built in the 1800s burned to the ground Tuesday night in the Glenmary neighborhood near Fern Creek.

The owner, developer Chris Thieneman, had planned to turn the building into a wedding venue. He now suspects arson.

“We talked to the neighbors. There was no lightning, there was no natural cause,” Thieneman said Wednesday. “It would have to be something. “Whether it was accidental from somebody. You know I just had a big zoning case for this property where we had gotten approval to renovate it into a wedding venue.”

Chief arson investigator Major Kevin Fletcher described the case as “active” but said it was too soon to determine how the fire started or if it was a case of arson.

Thieneman was on social media Tuesday night saying “someone burned down my barn.”

He said arson investigators interviewed him and asked about suspects he thought “could have done it.”

“I’m not accusing anybody of anything so I want to make sure that’s straight. I don’t want to get sued,” Thieneman said on Wednesday. “They asked me what do you think. So, I’m telling them what I think.”

Thieneman’s dealings since buying the neighborhood golf course and properties have resulted in public conflict with residents and the Glenmary HOA.

Bob Thompson, Glenmary HOA president said he was not in Glenmary on Tuesday and declined to comment.

