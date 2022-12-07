Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find

Doctors said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems.
By Marresa Burke
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 6:55 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Doctors are seeing more cases of the flu and flu-like illness earlier this season. They said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s immune systems.

Now, people are gathering in large groups and are exposed to more viruses.

“We at Baptist Health Floyd, when we look at this November compared to last November, we are seeing a little over 600 more patients,” said Dr. Emily Volk, Chief Medical Officer.

From Thanksgiving to Nov. 30, UofL Health saw 208 cases of COVID-19, 924 cases of influenza, and 54 cases of RSV.

More patients are trying to fill their prescriptions and pharmacies are having a hard time keeping up.

Last week, after 12-year-old Landon caught the flu, the Jarvi family searched multiple pharmacies to fill his prescriptions. 

Supply chain issues combined with the rise in flu cases are hurting pharmacies. Many stores are out of over-the-counter flu medicines and cough drops.

“There was not a pharmacy that had Tamiflu within 20 miles of any direction,” Kristen Jarvi, Landon’s mother said. “We ended up filling his other prescription. It was $100 for one pill. That’s a lot of money.”

Experts said that as more people get sick, shortages will increase.

“We really do need our community to do everything they can to keep themselves and their neighbors well,” Volk said.

Baptist Health Floyd is seeing a decrease in flu vaccines and COVID-19 booster shots. They advocate for people to take necessary precautions this flu season.

Doctors add that wearing a mask in public can lower one’s risk of catching the flu or COVID-19.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Doctors said social distancing and isolation during the pandemic may have compromised people’s...
Flu cases on the rise, medications hard to find
National Handwashing Awareness Week comes while COVID-19, the flu, and RSV are spreading...
Louisville Water Company teaches handwashing to preschoolers
Aware Recovery Care hosted a ribbon cutting event on Tuesday morning at 7400 New LaGrange Road.
New addiction treatment center opens in Louisville
Jefferson County Public Schools staff offered support at two schools of the young girls who...
JCPS offers support following murder-suicide in Valley Station