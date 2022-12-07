Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Quiet today with more strong wind Friday PM

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Windy Friday: Gusts near 45-55 MPH Friday night
  • Rain returns tomorrow; scattered shower during the afternoon then more widespread rain overnight
  • Falling Temperatures on Saturday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - High overcast skies into the afternoon will keep us on the chilly side of things. Temperatures will once again struggle into the 40s. Clouds clear out this evening, allowing temperatures to fall into the 20s and low 30s.

Clouds roll back into the region early Friday morning. Spotty showers will start to develop west to east throughout the day Friday. Temperatures will start off cold but will rapidly rise into the lower 50s by early afternoon and will likely keep climbing into Friday Night.

Wind gusts will also increase. While rain showers will be around Friday Night, the bigger story will be the wind with gusts of 45-55 mph possible during the mid to late evening window especially. Be sure to anchor down the holiday decor once again!

Dry weather is expected on Sunday but another round of rain, perhaps heavy, will move into parts of the area for Monday/Tuesday. The exact placement of the heavy rain axis is still getting fine-tuned, so stay close to the latest forecast!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, December 7, 2022

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged...
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation

Latest News

WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Wednesday, December 7, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022
WAVE 11 p.m. Weather - Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022