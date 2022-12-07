Contact Troubleshooters
Goldsmith Elementary students get cheered on by the 'Flash Dads'

Students at Goldsmith Elementary got a boost to their self-esteem on Wednesday morning as the...
Students at Goldsmith Elementary got a boost to their self-esteem on Wednesday morning as the Flash Dads arrived on campus.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 2:18 PM EST
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Students at Goldsmith Elementary got a boost to their self-esteem on Wednesday morning as the Flash Dads arrived on campus.

The Flash Dads is a group of mostly men who go to surprise schools across the community and spread positivity.

On Wednesday, the group showed up to give out high fives and cheer on students heading in for class.

One of the members said the group does this to help boost self-esteem, which in turn, can help students perform better in school.

“Kids get out of the car and they feel like a super star,” Greg Vann, Associate Diversity of Equity and Poverty said. “You see a child smile you can’t quite put a price on that.”

Members who participate said they’re always willing to do it again.

The Flash Dads said they meet up once a month at a new school, and will plan on meeting up again in January.

