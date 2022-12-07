Contact Troubleshooters
Honor Flight Bluegrass hosts day of remembrance on Pearl Harbor anniversary

Honor Flight Bluegrass and veterans in the Louisville-area gathered for a day of remembrance...
Honor Flight Bluegrass and veterans in the Louisville-area gathered for a day of remembrance for the lives lost and for veterans who are still living.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:47 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - It marked 81 years on Wednesday since Japan’s attack on Pearl Harbor that killed more than 2,400 Americans, pulling the United States into World War II.

Honor Flight Bluegrass and veterans in the Louisville-area gathered for a day of remembrance for the lives lost and for veterans who are still living.

The event at Zachary Taylor Post in St. Matthews allowed veterans to connect with one another, share their thoughts and commemorate those who served.

”Today means an awful lot to the people who have not forgotten, because freedom is not free,” Howard Griffin, veteran of WWII, Korean and Vietnam wars. “I’ll say it again, freedom is not free.”

“I’ve thought about it a lot,” John Mooney, World War II Navy veteran said. “Given the same circumstances, I’d do it again, although I know I’d be more of a hindrance than a help.”

Honor Flight Bluegrass said since Pearl Harbor, only 160,000 of the 16 million veterans who served are still alive.

Within Kentucky, there are around 2,000 World War II veterans, and around 4,000 WWII veterans living in Indiana.

