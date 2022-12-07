Louisville-area restaurant Everyday Kitchen closing this weekend

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A NuLu restaurant and bar announced it will be permanently closing its doors over the weekend.

Everyday Kitchen, located at 552 East Market Street, announced through social media the restaurant would be closing after 2 years on Saturday.

The restaurant was named Louisville’s best new restaurant in 2021 by LEO Weekly and served various farm-to-table comfort food dishes.

“We are exceedingly grateful to our team members who worked tirelessly to serve you great food and creative drinks,” the post reads.

The restaurant said it would be open Wednesday through Friday for food and drinks until its closure.

