Louisville-based nonprofit partnering with bestselling author to teach kids financial literacy

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Global Economic Diversity Development Initiative, or GEDDI, a Louisville-based nonprofit that works to promote generational wealth in the Black community, is partnering with a bestselling financial author and entrepreneur on a campaign to increase financial literacy in children.

The Grant Cardone Foundation is the charitable wing of author and investor Grant Cardone’s brand. On Wednesday at the GEDDI annual meeting, it was announced that GEDDI will serve as the foundation’s first U.S. partner on the program to teach underserved and at-risk adolescents financial literacy.

“GEDDI will receive $75,000 per cohort that graduates from the program,” GEDDI founder and board chair Tawana Bain said.

GEDDI Executive Director Christy Chatham said it’s all part of GEDDI’s global–not merely local–goals.

“Systemic racism will not change if we are not involved, and that starts here in Louisville,” Chatham said. “We’re not only changing the wealth gap in Louisville; we’re making Louisville the blueprint.”

GEDDI also announced several $5,000 Render Capital First Dollar grant recipients from its 2022 class of Just Boss Up graduates.

