Officials identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Larue County by another teen

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy shot and killed during a fight with another teenager in Hodgenville has been identified.

Landon Knox died at University Hospital following a shooting early Saturday morning in Larue County, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Knox’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Kentucky State Police was contacted by Hodgenville Police early Saturday morning around 4:53 a.m. to assist with a shooting investigation involving two teenagers at a home on East Forest Avenue.

Early investigation revealed two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15, got into an argument that led to the 17-year-old, later identified as Knox, getting shot.

Knox was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.

Police said the 15-year-old has been charged with Knox’s death and was booked in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

