Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify 17-year-old shot, killed in Larue County by another teen

Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.
Authorities say a motorcyclist was shot while riding Saturday evening in Randolph County.(None)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 9:15 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HODGENVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A 17-year-old boy shot and killed during a fight with another teenager in Hodgenville has been identified.

Landon Knox died at University Hospital following a shooting early Saturday morning in Larue County, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Knox’s death was ruled as a homicide.

Kentucky State Police was contacted by Hodgenville Police early Saturday morning around 4:53 a.m. to assist with a shooting investigation involving two teenagers at a home on East Forest Avenue.

Early investigation revealed two teenage boys, aged 17 and 15, got into an argument that led to the 17-year-old, later identified as Knox, getting shot.

Knox was taken to University Hospital and died a short time later.

Police said the 15-year-old has been charged with Knox’s death and was booked in the Adair County Juvenile Detention Center.

Investigation is ongoing by Kentucky State Police.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Jan. 5, 2015 file photo, Kirstie Alley attends the fourth season premiere of...
Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning ‘Cheers’ star, dies at 71
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
Family identified from murder-suicide in Valley Station neighborhood, 2 juveniles killed
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
Scott Satterfield during his introductory news conference on December 5, 2022 as head football...
Scott Satterfield introduced as University of Cincinnati head coach

Latest News

The celebration of all things Santa Claus is returning to Louisville for loads of holiday fun.
SantaCon celebration brings together dozens of Santas in Louisville
Pete Buttigieg will highlight critical components of shipping operations, especially during...
Transportation Secretary Buttigieg visits UPS Worldport
Donate by calling (502) 571-3333 or visiting SalvationArmyLouisville.org.
Salvation Army Angel-a-Thon helping families in need this Christmas - 5:00
“900 of the soldiers went out to fight this battle. It was really a tough battle,” Hettinger...
DNA tests identify Ky. native, Korean War soldier 7 decades after battlefield death