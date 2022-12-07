Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m. on Monday.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:55 PM EST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified.

Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Both men’s deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, Louisville Metro Police previously confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the two men who had been shot at the location.

Sauer died at the scene, according to the coroner’s report, while Mejias was taken to the hospital where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Latest News

In her newsletter, Metro Councilwoman Cassie Chambers Armstrong (D-8) said the district’s...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring
A NuLu restaurant and bar announced it will be permanently closing its doors over the weekend.
Louisville-area restaurant Everyday Kitchen closing this weekend
The holiday spirit will be kicked into full gear at Shawnee Park with a LED light show...
Shawnee Park lights up for the holidays for Winter Wonderland event
District 8 representative Megan Metcalf said work will continue through the winter due to...
Bardstown Road redesign construction project delayed until next spring