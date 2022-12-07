Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The two men who were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65 have been identified.

Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Both men’s deaths have been ruled as homicides.

The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, Louisville Metro Police previously confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the two men who had been shot at the location.

Sauer died at the scene, according to the coroner’s report, while Mejias was taken to the hospital where he later died.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

