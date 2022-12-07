‘Oh absolutely I would’ve stayed’: LMPD Chief reflects as 2-year tenure comes to an end

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - As Louisville Metro Police Chief Erika Shields’ two-year tenure comes to an end, she reflected on her time served as leader of Louisville’s police department.

Shields was hired in Jan. 2021 and will resign from the position when Louisville Mayor-Elect Craig Greenberg takes office.

She sat down with WAVE News to talk about her time in Louisville and what she’s accomplished.

About a week after the election, Shields said Greenberg approached her to say he was moving in a different direction.

It was a decision she called political, but one she respected.

Shields said she would have stayed otherwise.

“Oh, absolutely,” she said. “I would’ve, I would’ve stayed because I think that I feel very strongly where we’re going.”

In two years, Shields believes she’s achieved success in her time.

“I’ve been doing this for close to 30 years, and what I know about a chief’s job is that it’s first and foremost political.”

Since her hire, Shields told WAVE News shootings have gone down 30% and violent crime down 17% since she took over as chief. The homicide clearance rate has improved by nearly 20 points.

“Their caseload was almost double of what is recommended, which means just as you’re starting to work on a homicide and make inroads, you get a new case,” she said. “So that goes in the drawer. So we had to beef up the homicide staffing. Then I said, well, where’s my DNA results? The DNA results were taking about two years to come in., which is nobody’s fault. It’s a funding issue with the state, but that’s not acceptable. So we outsourced our DNA and we get that back in about six weeks.”

Shields also attributed part of her success to current mayor Greg Fischer. She said they first met after she was determined by an outside firm to be among the final candidates for the job.

Once she was hired, and they started working together, Shields said Fischer gave her a long leash to do her job.

“The department’s successes over the last two years, and there are many of them, are a direct result of him allowing me to do my job,” Shields said. “Period.”

As she reflected on two years at the helm, she said she was grateful and proud of the work she’s done and hopes it doesn’t dissolve when a new chief steps in.

She also said real change in Louisville would only come when more people were dedicated to doing the right thing.

“You’ve got 26 council people, you think there aren’t agendas? I mean shoot, your council president has been campaigning for the mayor-elect. How is that appropriate? If you want different outcomes, you have to demand things are done differently along the way.”

She believes that change starts in schools.

“If you are going to truly educate at-risk youth, you have to provide them an environment they can learn,” she said. “Which means you have to own the problems before you can fix the issue. But if we’re just going to continue to say, no it’s fine. Let’s hold hands and sing Kumbaya and think it’s going to change. That makes for a great op-ed by the same people who write op-eds every week for the one paper here. But are you changing anything? No.”

WAVE News reached out to Greenberg’s team Tuesday afternoon for an update on the new chief.

Press Secretary Kevin Trager sent the following statement.

“We’ll be announcing an interim chief in the near future, definitely before Christmas. That person will assume their role on January 2nd. Once the interim chief is announced we will begin the search for the permanent chief.”

