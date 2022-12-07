Prisoner’s Hope hosts fundraiser to help get inmates back on their feet

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One Louisville-based organization is looking to share success stories of released inmates who have regained their lives and hoping to help many more.

The Prisoner’s Hope initiative, a ministry nonprofit organization, hosted its 10th annual Breakfast for Hope fundraiser on Wednesday morning.

The breakfast allows released inmates to speak about their self-improvement through the program and looking to the community to provide help for more people being released from prison.

The organization said it has helped over 1000 former inmates, with a 70% success rate of keeping released prisoners from returning to jail in its first 10 years.

Jeffersontown Mayor Bill Dieruf said at Wednesday’s event he’s a big supporter of the program.

“Wouldn’t we all love to have someone mentor the people coming out to give them another chance,” Dieruf said. “Because we need hope, and that’s where it starts. They go in to the prison to help the people before they get out to show them there’s a better life before they went into prison.”

Funds raised at the event would be used for housing programs, client and family assistance initiatives and ongoing administrative support.

For more information on the Prisoner’s Hope initiative, click or tap here.

