Shawnee Park lights up for the holidays for Winter Wonderland event

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday spirit will be kicked into full gear at Shawnee Park with a LED light show extravaganza.

The OneWest Winter Wonderland will take place from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., bringing cars through more than 200,000 holiday lights.

The event is free of charge and will feature holiday theatrical and choral performances with local youth choirs led by music producer and vocal director Troy Bell.

“We are thrilled to finally put this event into action,” Jessica Jackson, Shawnee resident and OneWest Board member said in a release. “It’s been something we have been planning for several years now, and we are excited to share it with the city of Louisville. Our theme is ‘A Season of Peace’ and OneWest is looking forward to everyone in the community coming together in harmony and celebration.”

Car lines will begin at 4501 West Broadway each night.

OneWest said it is also seeking volunteers for the event. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.