Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Shawnee Park lights up for the holidays for Winter Wonderland event

The holiday spirit will be kicked into full gear at Shawnee Park with a LED light show...
The holiday spirit will be kicked into full gear at Shawnee Park with a LED light show extravaganza.(KAUZ)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The holiday spirit will be kicked into full gear at Shawnee Park with a LED light show extravaganza.

The OneWest Winter Wonderland will take place from Dec. 16 through Dec. 18 from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., bringing cars through more than 200,000 holiday lights.

The event is free of charge and will feature holiday theatrical and choral performances with local youth choirs led by music producer and vocal director Troy Bell.

“We are thrilled to finally put this event into action,” Jessica Jackson, Shawnee resident and OneWest Board member said in a release.  “It’s been something we have been planning for several years now, and we are excited to share it with the city of Louisville. Our theme is ‘A Season of Peace’ and OneWest is looking forward to everyone in the community coming together in harmony and celebration.”

Car lines will begin at 4501 West Broadway each night.

OneWest said it is also seeking volunteers for the event. For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Latest News

Students at Goldsmith Elementary got a boost to their self-esteem on Wednesday morning as the...
Goldsmith Elementary students get cheered on by the ‘Flash Dads’
Honor Flight Bluegrass and veterans in the Louisville-area gathered for a day of remembrance...
Honor Flight Bluegrass hosts day of remembrance on Pearl Harbor anniversary
GEDDI is partnering with the Grant Cardone Foundation.
Louisville-based nonprofit partnering with bestselling author to teach kids financial literacy
Honor Flight Bluegrass and veterans in the Louisville-area gathered for a day of remembrance...
Honor Flight Bluegrass hosts day of remembrance on Pearl Harbor anniversary