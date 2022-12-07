Contact Troubleshooters
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7

By Brian Goode
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 11:31 AM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) -

Today is our “break” day in between systems for our next one rolls in with a steady period of rain on Thursday. Only t-storm chance I see with this round looks to be closer to the KY/TN border once again.

There are hints of another minor wave over the weekend but it is hard to tell if this will be a separate wave or the modeling splitting the energy too fast as it moves in from the west. For now, we plan to keep the rain chance in for the weekend but low.

A larger system moves in (in phases) next week with Rain/Thunder Monday/Tue/Wed and backlash rain/snow showers into Thursday.

So yes, another active week.

More on that and an update to the December pattern overall in today’s video!!

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

