Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

(WBKO)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 7, 2022 at 4:32 AM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure.

Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners.

Ball is a Republican in her second term as state treasurer.

She has announced that she will run for state auditor in next year’s election.

In her first term as treasurer, she returned nearly $89 million in unclaimed property and has built on that number during her second term.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged...
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation

Latest News

Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
FORECAST: Watching end of week rain chances
The Fat Lamb Modern Kitchen and Bar helping Dare to Care Food Bank with a vegetarian dinner...
Vegetarian dinner series helping a good cause
The Fat Lamb is hosting it in December and giving the proceeds to the organization.
Vegetarian dinner series helping Dare to Care