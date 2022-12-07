State treasurer returns $150 million in unclaimed property

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Kentucky Treasurer Allison Ball said her office has returned $150 million in unclaimed property during her tenure.

Ball said that through her staff’s efforts, her office has returned a record amount of unclaimed property to the rightful owners.

Ball is a Republican in her second term as state treasurer.

She has announced that she will run for state auditor in next year’s election.

In her first term as treasurer, she returned nearly $89 million in unclaimed property and has built on that number during her second term.

