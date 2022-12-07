Step back in time at Locust Grove’s Christmas on the Farm

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Historic Locust Grove is getting into the holiday spirit! The mansion is hosting its Christmas on the Farm on Saturday from noon to 7 p.m.

There will be special performances by interpreters, kids’ activities, and plenty of refreshments to enjoy. Students from Lincoln Performing Arts School will also be joining the festivities with a holiday musical performance in the Locust Grove Pavilion at 1 p.m.

Tickets are $8 for adults, $4 for children ages 6-12, and children under 6 are free.

Locust Grove is also hosting its Winter Book Sale this weekend. Members can get in and shop on Thursday, and it’s open to the general public from Friday through Sunday. Most books are $1 or $2.

If you’re not a member but want to get in Thursday, you can purchase a membership at the door.

