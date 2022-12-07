UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a male teenager was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

A male was found in the location who had been shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 16-year-old Louisville resident Draven J. Daniel and the teen’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

