Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

UPDATE: Teen killed in Shawnee neighborhood shooting

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th...
Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive.(WAVE News)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 6, 2022 at 3:56 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating after a male teenager was shot and killed in the Shawnee neighborhood on Tuesday.

Around 2:30 p.m., officers responded to calls of a shooting in the intersection of South 39th Street and River Park Drive, LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff said.

A male was found in the location who had been shot multiple times and pronounced dead at the scene.

He was identified by the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office as 16-year-old Louisville resident Draven J. Daniel and the teen’s death was ruled a homicide.

Police said there are no suspects. LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Investigators searched the former home of a man accused of killing multiple men in the 1980s...
Cadaver dogs search former home of serial killer
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
LMPD: 2 killed in shooting at Old Louisville parking lot
"The Notch" of the Jefferson-Oldham County border
Ask WAVE: Why is there a curious ‘notch’ in the Jefferson-Oldham County border?
The body was discovered Saturday morning around 10 a.m. inside a large plastic toolbox on a...
Dismembered body found stuffed in toolbox left on rural road, officials say
Paul Stensrud is the director of Exit Zero, a homeless outreach ministry, and has been charged...
Director of Clarksville nonprofit arrested for alleged marijuana-growing operation

Latest News

Locust Grove Christmas on the Farm runs Saturday from noon to 7:00 p.m.
Step back in time at Locust Grove’s Christmas on the Farm
Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood
Heavy fog makes it impossible to see the buildings that make up the downtown Louisville Skyline.
FORECAST: Watching end of week rain chances
The Fat Lamb Modern Kitchen and Bar helping Dare to Care Food Bank with a vegetarian dinner...
Vegetarian dinner series helping a good cause