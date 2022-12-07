Wawa to bring stores in Kentucky, Indiana

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Wawa has announced it plans to bring its convenience stores to Kentucky, Indiana and Ohio.

These states are part of the chain’s long-term expansion plan to help fuel future store growth in neighboring and new markets, according to a release. Tennessee and Georgia are other states that were previously announced as part of the expansion.

Locations in these states will be announced next year with launches expected in 2025. There are currently nearly 1,000 locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Virginia, Washington, D.C. and Florida.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.