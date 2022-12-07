Woman dies after being struck by vehicle in Buechel neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A woman has died after being struck by a vehicle in the Buechel neighborhood.

Louisville Metro police officers were called to a collision in the 4300 block of Bardstown Road on Wednesday at about 6:30 a.m.

Police said that the woman was in the middle of the roadway for unknown reasons and the passenger vehicle traveling east could not avoid striking her.

She was taken to UofL Hospital where she later died from her injuries. Nobody else was injured and the driver stayed at the scene, according to police.

The collision is being investigated by the LMPD Traffic Unit.

