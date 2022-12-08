Contact Troubleshooters
7 homicides first 8 days into December in Louisville
By Kennedy Hayes
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Local activist Christopher 2X said there’s been a surge in shootings already in the month of December.

Just eight days into December, Christopher 2X said there have already been seven homicides.

The surge comes after two men were shot and killed Monday night in Old Louisville near I-65. Jimy Mejias, 24, and Kenneth D. Sauer Jr., 28, died due to injuries sustained in a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, according to the Jefferson County Coroner’s Office.

Both men’s deaths have been ruled as homicides. The incident occurred around 7:15 p.m. on Monday in a parking lot in the 1600 block of Arthur Street, Louisville Metro Police previously confirmed.

Officers arrived and found the two men who had been shot at the location.

In October, there were 6 homicides. 2021 was the deadliest year in Louisville to date, with 188 homicides, Christopher 2X said. So far this year, there’s been 151 homicides.

”That is just strong evidence that points to an ugly 3 years that has evolved since the pandemic occurred and started,” Christopher 2X said. ”The double homicide that occurred over in the Old Louisville area in the parking lot is just more evidence that speaks to the continuum.”

LMPD’s 4th division responded to the shooting Monday, Christopher 2X said all 8 divisions are experiencing violent crime.

“More and more individuals are unfortunately willing to not see the sanctity in another human being and wiling to take a person’s life to be quite frank with you,” 2X said.

2X said the past three years, 500 people have died in homicides. The highest ever recorded in a three year time frame.

LMPD’s Homicide Unit is handling the investigation. There are no suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to call LMPD’s anonymous tip line at (502) 574-LMPD (5673) or use the online crime tip portal.

