Bowling Green High School students to present research in Washington D.C.

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - The top high school researchers in the nation are invited to attend the American Junior Academy of Science Experience in Washington D.C.

Some of those top high school researchers are from Bowling Green.

For the past three years, Elek Olson, Kathryn Harris, and Leah Groves have worked closely with Cristen Olson, a chemistry teacher at Bowling Green High School, and Doctor Chris Groves, a professor in the Western Kentucky University Crawford Hydrology Department, to analyze the groundwater basin of the Great Onyx Cave in Mammoth Cave National Park.

They have completed hundreds of field hours in Mammoth Cave National Park and many hours in a lab, analyzing samples and collecting data.

Each student’s research has focused on a different aspect of the overall project, and each gave a presentation at the Kentucky Junior Academy of Science.

Elek Olson, a sophomore at Bowling Green High School, said despite the high school being known for its athletics, he wants to shine a light on the school’s academics as well.

“I think it is really good for our high school. I feel like we do not have as many academic achievements here as we do sports,” said Olson. “It feels good to beef up the academic side, and show that we can do all this different stuff.”

For these students, their hard work is not only allowing them the chance to go to the nation’s capital to present their research, rather it is preparing them for the future and allowing them to try new things.

“My parents are happy that I stepped out of my comfort zone and did something like talking in front of a lot of people,” said Leah Groves, a sophomore at BGHS and daughter of Dr. Groves.

“I think another aspect of it is, all of us want to go into STEM careers, so getting this experience to do this research will really benefit us in the future,” said Kathryn Harris, a sophomore at BGHS.

Cristen Olson emphasized that anybody can be a scientist, as long as they are passionate enough.

“I think that a lot of times, people feel like they’re maybe not good enough to be a scientist or not smart enough to do science and it’s really about just passion and problem solving and going out there and, you know, getting your hands dirty a little bit and seeing what you can figure out,” said Olson.

Olson, Harris, and Groves are three out of seven students who will be representing the Commonwealth in Washington D.C. at the American Junior Academy of Science Experience in March 2023.

