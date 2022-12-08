Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Community works together to rescue 4 horses that had fallen through ice

Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond. (Source: Amber Countryman / LOCAL NEWS X /TMX)
By Debra Worley
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 10:31 AM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KALISPELL, Mont. (Gray News/TMX) – Community members in Montana came together Monday to rescue four horses that fell into a frozen pond.

The South Kalispell Fire Department responded to the scene near Patrick Creek on Monday afternoon and found four horses stuck in a deep pond after falling through the ice.

Firefighters, along with Flathead County Animal Control officers, staff from Rebecca Farm and “many neighbors,” worked to rescue the horses, the fire department said.

Videos shared by Amber Countryman show the horses snorting and agitated in the water.

The first rescuers on scene initially tried constructing a ramp and digging a bank in the ice for the horses to climb out.

Rescuers worked together with several lines of rope to pull the animals out of the water one by one.

Fire officials said all four horses were successfully transported for veterinary care.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

Latest News

Visitors hug at makeshift memorial near the scene of a mass shooting at a gay nightclub...
Judge unseals documents in gay bar shooter’s earlier case
President Biden addressed Paul Whelan's continued detention in Russia while speaking about WNBA...
'We've not forgotten about Paul Whelan,' Biden says
Deborah Sampson, left, a nurse at a University of Washington Medical Center clinic in Seattle,...
FDA clears updated COVID-19 vaccines for kids younger than age 5
A school secretary in Tennessee was arrested last month after detectives say she stole two...
Elementary school secretary stole students’ lunch money cards, police say
The New York Times building is shown on Oct. 21, 2009, in New York. The New York Times is...
New York Times journalists, other workers on 24-hour strike