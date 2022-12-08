Family Ark hosts ribbon cutting for second Lotus House in Jeffersonville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Family Ark celebrated the opening of their second Lotus House Thursday during a ribbon cutting ceremony.

According to the release, Family Ark has been around for almost 50 years providing quality human services that help change the lives of children and families in the community.

The Lotus House helps provide a supportive and sober living environment for women with substance abuse disorders.

Their unique services allow women going through treatment to stay with their children to continue growing together through several different support groups.

”The women are working on all the areas in their life to bring back balance and wholeness,” Jeanean Jacobs, CEO and President of Family Ark said. “To be able to move back out into the community with a new job or childcare or housing. All of the things, there’s lots of programming that happens here that allows them to leave this program thriving.”

The new house will be located on Noah’s Lane in Jeffersonville, Indiana.

