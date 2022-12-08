Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Cloudy with drizzle today; More rain on Saturday

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzle, few showers possible this afternoon
  • Showers Saturday afternoon and evening
  • Dry Sunday and Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - We’ll keep cloudy skies in today’s forecast, as temperatures do their best to warm into the upper 40s and low 50s. A batch of light showers and drizzle is possible this afternoon; areas north of I-64 have the best chance to see light rain. Clouds remain stubborn tonight. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Saturday will be yet another cloudy day with highs in the 40s. Showers race through the region tomorrow afternoon; these showers are more likely in Kentucky. Saturday night features cloudy and cool conditions. An isolated shower and areas of drizzle are possible overnight as temperatures slide into the 30s and low 40s.

Sunday and Monday look dry and cool with highs in the 40s. We’ll see a more significant system moving in late Tuesday into Wednesday, bringing rain and eventually much colder air into the forecast.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

