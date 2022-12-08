Contact Troubleshooters
FORECAST: Gloomy weather continues for awhile longer

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.
By Ryan Hoke
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Drizzle, fog and low clouds early Friday morning
  • Quick-hitting rain chances Friday and Saturday afternoons
  • Larger and stronger system for next week

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - While the widespread rain is gone, low clouds, drizzle, and even some fog remain. That trend will continue overnight as temperatures hover in the 40s.

Stubborn clouds stick around on Friday as temperatures do their best to warm into the low 50s. A batch of light showers and drizzle is possible during the afternoon.

Clouds continue to hold on Friday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning. A cloudy day is expected for Saturday with an afternoon round of showers, especially on the Kentucky side of the river.

We could finally get some peeks of sunshine Sunday and Monday with dry weather expected. Enjoy it!

Solid rain chances return by late Tuesday into Wednesday as a cold front pushes into the area. A return to a more December-like weather pattern is likely later next week.

