FORECAST: Soaking rain through the afternoon

WEATHER HEADLINES

Steady, widespread rain through the afternoon

Drizzle, few showers possible Friday afternoon

This weekend features Saturday rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain looks to continue right into sunset for this evening. Temperatures will hold steady overall over the next several hours. The coverage of rainfall will ease back considerably for tonight but low-level moisture could linger, leading to some fog. Lows generally into the 40s.

Stubborn clouds stick around on Friday as temperatures do their best to warm into the low 50s. A batch of light showers and drizzle is possible during the afternoon. Clouds continue to hold on Friday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Another round of showers is possible on Saturday before we finally see a fully dry day on Sunday. Additional rainfall is likely next week as a larger, stronger system heads in our direction.

