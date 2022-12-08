Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

FORECAST: Soaking rain through the afternoon

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
By Brian Goode
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Steady, widespread rain through the afternoon
  • Drizzle, few showers possible Friday afternoon
  • This weekend features Saturday rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The steady rain looks to continue right into sunset for this evening. Temperatures will hold steady overall over the next several hours. The coverage of rainfall will ease back considerably for tonight but low-level moisture could linger, leading to some fog. Lows generally into the 40s.

Stubborn clouds stick around on Friday as temperatures do their best to warm into the low 50s. A batch of light showers and drizzle is possible during the afternoon. Clouds continue to hold on Friday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Another round of showers is possible on Saturday before we finally see a fully dry day on Sunday. Additional rainfall is likely next week as a larger, stronger system heads in our direction.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, December 8, 2022

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood

Latest News

Here's WAVE Meteorologist Brian Goode with your forecast.
WAVE 11 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, December 8, 2022
Here's WAVE Meteorologist Tawana Andrew with your forecast.
WAVE 6 a.m. - Weather - Thursday, December 8, 2022
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/7
WAVE Weather Blog
SnowTALK! Weather Blog 12/6