FORECAST: Soggy, cool Thursday; Rain chances last into the weekend

The Louisville, Ky., skyline as seen from Jeffersonville, Ind. on a cloudy day.(Source: WAVE News)
By Tawana Andrew
Published: Sep. 16, 2022 at 10:45 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
WEATHER HEADLINES

  • Steady, widespread rain through the afternoon
  • Drizzle, few showers possible Friday afternoon (mainly north of I-64)
  • This weekend features Saturday rain chance

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Early morning areas of light rain and drizzle transition to steady, widespread rain by the late morning hours. We’ll keep the rain around through the afternoon, limiting afternoon highs to the 40s in most locations. The widespread rain exits the region by the evening hours. However, areas of drizzle and fog remain overnight.

Temperatures hover in the 40s into Friday morning. Stubborn clouds stick around on Friday as temperatures do their best to warm into the low 50s. A batch of light showers and drizzle is possible during the afternoon. Clouds continue to hold on Friday night. Lows slide into the 30s and low 40s by Saturday morning.

Another round of showers is possible on Saturday before we finally see a fully dry day on Sunday. Additional rainfall is possible Tuesday into Wednesday of next week.

