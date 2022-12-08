Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

Froggy’s Popcorn first storefront opens

It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue.
By Josh Ninke
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 9:48 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2018 now has a retail location open in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood.

Froggy’s Popcorn has a variety of flavors that customers can buy Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 974 Barret Avenue.

The grand opening celebration will be on Jan. 9.

For more information, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
FILE- This June 27, 2016, file photo shows an Olive Garden restaurant, a Darden brand, in...
‘If your dog died ... prove it to us’: Olive Garden manager fired after time-off rant

Latest News

It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue.
Froggy's Popcorn first storefront opens
It's located in Louisville on Barret Avenue.
Froggy's Popcorn first storefront open now
WAVE News Now. Watch Anytime. Anywhere.
One dead, multiple people injured in morning apartment fire in Jacobs neighborhood
A week after PNC Bank finished converting 2.6 million BBVA customers to PNC systems, some...
PNC investigating potential fraud issue