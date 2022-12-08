Froggy’s Popcorn first storefront opens

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A gourmet popcorn shop that opened in 2018 now has a retail location open in Louisville’s Germantown neighborhood.

Froggy’s Popcorn has a variety of flavors that customers can buy Thursday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 974 Barret Avenue.

The grand opening celebration will be on Jan. 9.

