‘I like to win’: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be the next head coach for the university’s football team.

On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletics Association approved a new contract for Brohm, making him the 24th head coach in the football program.

Brohm and several UofL leaders announced the news during a conference on Thursday evening.

“The Cardinal legacy continues to shape our ability to create new generations of University of Louisville graduates and fans,” UofL interim president Dr. Lori Stewart Gonzalez said. “Athletics matter at the University of Louisville, and football matters here too.”

Brohm will be taking over for Scott Satterfield, who accepted a position on Monday as the University of Cincinnati’s head football coach.

The University’s contract with Brohm is a six-year term, starting at $5 million a year and automatically increasing by $100,000 each following year.

UofL will offer automatic contract extensions by one year if seven or more wins are achieved during an initial term, or two years if 10 or more wins are achieved, with a maximum automatic extension up to 2030.

Other bonuses offered in the contract include $100,000 for a bowl game win, $250,000 for participating in the College Football Playoff and $750,000 for winning the NCAA National Championship.

“This is an exciting day for Louisville and our city, today we welcome home Coach Jeff Brohm to lead our football program,” UofL athletics director Josh Heird said. “The Brohms, yes, all of them, are synonymous with Louisville and we’re fortunate to be joined by several members of his family here today.”

Brohm previously coached six seasons with Purdue with a 36-34 record, where he led the program to multiple victories over Top 3 teams, including No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, No. 2 Iowa in 2021 and No. 3 Michigan State in 2021.

“It’s without question a humbling experience to be up here in front of you guys,” Brohm said. “It’s a tremendous turnout. It always means a lot when you see a lot of familiar faces, which I do here today.”

As a Louisville-native, Brohm played quarterback at Trinity High School and was awarded the Kentucky Mr. Football Award in 1988, leading the Shamrocks to a state championship and an undefeated season.

His coaching background includes serving as head coach of the Louisville Fire football team in 2002, the University of Louisville’s quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006, and assistant head coach for UofL from 2007 to 2008.

Brohm also coached at Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UAB and Western Kentucky University.

“I truly am thankful for this opportunity, I think people that know me know I like to win, I like to compete,” Brohm said. “It means something to me, I’m going to bend over backwards to try to find a way to get it done. I’m gonna rally the people around me to do the same thing.”

Former Cardinal and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch will serve as interim coach as UofL plays Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 17.

