Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance

Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after...
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after an ordinance was signed on Thursday.

The ordinance was passed by Metro Council to observe June 19 each year as Juneteenth National Freedom Day, which will become a paid holiday for employees working for the Louisville Metro Government.

Juneteenth is recognized as the day slavery officially ended in America back in 1865.

Louisville mayor Greg Fischer signed the ordinance along with other city leaders, including NAACP President Raoul Cunningham and members of the Louisville Juneteenth Jubilee Commission.

Leaders agreed it is important to recognize the day as an official holiday.

“It is an honor to stand today to recognize that the city of Louisville, who did enforce segregation, is now honoring Freedom Day,” Cunningham said.

The Louisville Juneteenth Jubilee Commission said it will be creating events leading up to the holiday that will educate people on Juneteenth’s importance as well as celebrating the day.

