Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative

(Pixabay)
By Brandon Robinson
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant.

Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BEAD will provide $42.45 billion to states and U.S. territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding broadband planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

The planning grant was awarded to Kentucky through the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The $5.8 million Kentucky gets will fund:

  • Identification of unserved and underserved locations
  • Increasing capacity of Kentucky’s broadband office
  • Asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project’s goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption
  • Collaboration with Kentucky’s state digital equity plan
  • Local engagement with unserved, underserved and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption

This summer, Gov. Beshear announced more than $89.6 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses in 36 counties.

Copyright 2022 WYMT. All rights reserved.

