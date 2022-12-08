Kentucky awarded millions of dollars in federal funding for ‘internet for all’ initiative

FRANKFORT, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky is getting some serious funding to support the expansion of high-speed internet across the state.

On Thursday, Gov. Andy Beshear announced the nearly $6 million federal “Internet for All” grant.

Kentucky applied for and was awarded the funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access and Deployment (BEAD) program. Under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, BEAD will provide $42.45 billion to states and U.S. territories to expand high-speed internet access by funding broadband planning, infrastructure deployment and adoption programs.

The planning grant was awarded to Kentucky through the Department of Commerce’s National Telecommunications and Information Administration (NTIA). The $5.8 million Kentucky gets will fund:

Identification of unserved and underserved locations

Increasing capacity of Kentucky’s broadband office

Asset mapping to identify existing activities that support the project’s goal and identify gaps in access, affordability and adoption

Collaboration with Kentucky’s state digital equity plan

Local engagement with unserved, underserved and underrepresented communities to better understand barriers to adoption

This summer, Gov. Beshear announced more than $89.6 million in grants to expand high-speed internet access to more than 34,000 Kentucky families and businesses in 36 counties.

