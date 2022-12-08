Contact Troubleshooters
Traffic
Focus on Health
Listens Live
Legal Brief
Your Money
Job Link
Make Ends Meet
Derby City Weekend
Contests

LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates

LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates
LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates(WAVE)
By Elisa Schwartzmiller
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:41 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field.

According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.

The class was made up of a diverse group of men and women, three recruits are military veterans or active-duty military and 21 hold college degrees.

To learn more about the Louisville Fire Department, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A DoorDash driver waiting for an order to be completed at a Popeyes in Detroit says she noticed...
Popeyes shuts down over video showing cockroaches on orders
Gary Thompson was jailed and chased out of places all around Kentucky and earned the nickname,...
‘Please do not refer to me as The Bogus Beggar’: Gary Thompson out of jail and back at it
Officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 1600 block of Arthur Street around 7:30 p.m....
Officials identify 2 men shot, killed in Old Louisville parking lot
The University of Louisville is finalizing a deal to bring Jeff Brohm home to become the next...
Sources: Jeff Brohm finalizing deal to return to Louisville as football head coach
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood
Developer suspects arson after fire destroys building in Glenmary neighborhood

Latest News

Family Ark hosts ribbon cutting for second Lotus House in Jeffersonville
Family Ark hosts ribbon cutting for second Lotus House in Jeffersonville
Juneteenth will now be recognized as a paid holiday for Louisville government employees after...
Juneteenth declared paid holiday in Louisville Metro following ordinance
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County
One person died in a morning apartment fire in Louisville's Jacobs neighborhood.
1 dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire