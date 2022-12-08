LFD Fire Recruit Class 187 graduates

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Louisville Fire Department graduated dozens of new recruits Thursday at Louisville Slugger Field.

According to LFD, the Louisville Division of Fire Recruit Class 187 graduating class had 44 recruits and 36 of them will be going to Louisville Fire and Rescue while eight others will go to the PRP Fire District.

The class was made up of a diverse group of men and women, three recruits are military veterans or active-duty military and 21 hold college degrees.

To learn more about the Louisville Fire Department, click or tap here.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.