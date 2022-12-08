Contact Troubleshooters
LIVE: UofL announces Jeff Brohm as football head coach

The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers,...
The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be named the next head coach for the university’s football team.(University of Louisville Athletics)
By Dustin Vogt
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 3:58 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The University of Louisville announced Jeff Brohm, the head coach of the Purdue Boilermakers, will be named the next head coach for the university’s football team.

On Thursday, the University of Louisville Athletics Association approved a new contract for Brohm, making him the 24th head coach in the football program.

Brohm will be taking over for Scott Satterfield, who accepted a position on Monday as the University of Cincinnati’s head football coach.

He previously coached six seasons with Purdue with a 36-34 record, where he led the program to multiple victories over Top 3 teams, including No. 2 Ohio State in 2018, No. 2 Iowa in 2021 and No. 3 Michigan State in 2021.

As a Louisville-native, Brohm played quarterback at Trinity High School and was awarded the Kentucky Mr. Football Award in 1988, leading the Shamrocks to a state championship and an undefeated season.

His coaching background includes serving as head coach of the Louisville Fire football team in 2002, the University of Louisville’s quarterbacks coach from 2003 to 2006, and assistant head coach for UofL from 2007 to 2008.

Brohm also coached at Florida Atlantic, Illinois, UAB and Western Kentucky University.

Former Cardinal and Super Bowl MVP Deion Branch will serve as interim coach as UofL plays Cincinnati in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston on Dec. 17.

This story will be updated.

