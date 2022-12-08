Contact Troubleshooters
New driver's licensing regional office in Jefferson County

(Pixabay)
By Michael Caldwell
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 12:31 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet has a new driver licensing regional office in Jefferson County.

It’s located at 6202 Willismore Drive, which is in the Valley Station area near the interchange of Dixie Highway and the Gene Snyder Freeway. The plan is for it to eventually replace a smaller regional office on Dixie Highway, according to an announcement from Gov. Andy Beshear.

The new office is open Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Appointments can be made by clicking or tapping here and walk-ins are accepted as well.

