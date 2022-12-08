One dead, 6 taken to hospital in Jacobs neighborhood apartment fire

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and six people were taken to a hospital due to a morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that crews were dispatched on Thursday at 5:49 a.m. to a fire at Watterson Lakeview Apartments on West Wheatmore Drive. The call to 911 came from residents. Crews got there within five minutes and noticed the fire on the first and second floors.

More than 60 firefighters were on scene and rescued multiple people. The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that the person who died was on the second floor and the people taken to a hospital were three adults and three minors. There were some cars also on fire.

While the fire was contained within about an hour of when it started, firefighters will stay there throughout the day. Arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start.

WAVE News will have updates as they become available.

Copyright 2022 WAVE. All rights reserved.