One dead, multiple people injured in morning apartment fire in Jacobs neighborhood

By WAVE Staff
Published: Dec. 8, 2022 at 7:40 AM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - One person has died and multiple people were taken to a hospital due to a morning apartment fire in the Jacobs neighborhood.

The Louisville Fire Department confirmed that crews were dispatched on Thursday at 5:49 a.m. to a fire at Waterson Lakeview Apartments in the 3700 block of West Wheatmore Drive. Crews got there in five minutes and noticed the fire in the first and second floors.

More than 60 firefighters were on scene and rescued multiple people. It has been confirmed that the person who died was on the second floor.

Firefighters are still there putting out hotspots and arson investigators are working to determine what caused the fire to start.

This is a developing story and WAVE News has a crew there now.

