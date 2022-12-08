PNC investigating potential fraud issue

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Our bank accounts are usually drained from all the presents we buy this time of year, but for one local man, he said a crook stole some of his money.

The man told us that someone stole his bank information to drain more than $1,300 from his bank account. He said on the phone he believes there was a skimmer on an ATM he used.

A police report says the actual theft happened at an ATM on Brownsboro Road.

We have had a few phone calls from PNC customers saying money mysteriously disappeared from their accounts.

A police report from the Louisville Metro Police Department says this man’s case was part of a PNC breach. We reached out to PNC for a comment.

PNC’s Regional Communications Lead of the Carolinas, Kentucky, and St. Louis, Karyn Ostrom, sent us a response on Monday that said:

“The security of our customers’ accounts is our top priority. We are investigating a potential fraud issue affecting certain PNC ATMs. Any customers who notice suspicious activity on their accounts should contact us right away using the number listed on the back of their PNC ATM card or on our website at PNC.com.”

When using an ATM at a gas station or anywhere else, WAVE News Security Expert D’Shawn Johnson says to take a moment before using it.

“We tell people all the time with the gas skimmers, before you use your credit check it to make sure it’s real. Pull on it a little bit,” Johnson said in a previous interview.

This holiday season, there is another way you can protect your finances. The Better Business Bureau recommends shopping with a credit card online instead of a debit card.

Because if you’re debit card is compromised, the scammer has direct access to your money.

“With your bank if that’s compromised, that’s your actual money versus a credit card charge that you can dispute and get erased,” Whitney Adkins at the BBB said.

If you do become a victim of a skimmer or an online scam, the BBB and police encourage you to come forward to keep other people from becoming a victim.

